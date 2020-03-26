|
Michael E. Rappold
Cambridge - Michael E. Rappold, 77, of Cambridge, VT, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24th due to complications from COVID-19. His loving wife, Rae Rappold, was at his side.
Mike was one of a kind. He loved life, loved people, and was known for his smile and the twinkle in his eyes. He lived for connecting with others and sharing a story and a laugh. He was exceedingly loyal, patient, and saw the good in everyone that he came across. He loved a good adventure, as well to enjoy good food and drink with loved ones. Above all else he loved family. His love for Rae was immeasurable, and nothing gave him greater joy than his grandchildren in recent years.
Mike was born in San Mateo, CA, where he lived until the age of 5. He moved to Salt Lake City where he learned to ski and lived until the age of 15, when his family relocated to Bryn Mawr, PA. Mike graduated from Malvern Prep School, making lifetime friends along the way. Mike attended Villanova University, where he was a member of the varsity football team. Football remained a favorite pastime of "Iron Mike" throughout his life. One of the favorite years of Mike's life was the time he spent with his cousin on Rainear Ranch in Wisdom, Montana. He remained a cowboy at heart for the rest of his days. Back east, Mike worked for the steel workers union in PA before embarking on a career in the skiwear industry, with stops at Danzizen and Quigley, Slalom/Defini and Bogner. Later, he worked as the Distribution Manager at Genfoot America in Milton, VT from 1997-2016.
Mike spent the last 29 years of his life with the love of his life, Rae, at his side. Mike and Rae spent loving years together as the best of friends, living in their home built by Mike's son, Scott, spending time with family, socializing with friends, and attending UVM basketball games.
Mike, aka Poppy, is survived by his wife, Rae; his two sons Mark Rappold and wife Kim, of Troy, VT and Scott Rappold and wife, Hiedi, of Gotha, FL; his three stepsons, Keith Atchinson and wife Jenn, of Brooklyn, CT, Joe Atchinson and wife Sara Stanley, of Rowley MA, and Tony Atchinson and wife Beth Ash, of Bedford, NH. Mike was also survived by his sister, Antoinette Garrison and husband Robert, of Palm Beach FL; by his grandchildren Matthew and Emily Rappold of Troy, VT, Zachary Perrault of Jay, VT, Ryleigh Rappold of Gotha, FL, Stella and Selia Atchinson of Brooklyn, CT, Jack and Avery Atchinson of Rowley, MA, and Jaden and Malia Atchinson of Bedford, NH. Additionally, he is survived by his sister-in-laws, Cindy Rice of Lyndonville, VT, Jody Heath of Hartford, NY, and brother-in-law Jim Norris of Troy, VT; by many nephews and nieces and by countless close friends. Mike was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Virginia Rappold.
We know that today Mike is enjoying a Jack Daniels, likely surrounded by a dog and close friends, and watching sports. The world needs more men like Mike.
His family will be planning a celebration of life for a later time. Donations in Mike's name can be made to North Country Animal League in Morristown, VT.
His family will be planning a celebration of life for a later time. Donations in Mike's name can be made to North Country Animal League in Morristown, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020