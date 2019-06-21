|
Michael Earl Couzelis
Sanford, ME - Michael Earl Couzelis, 55, of Sanford, ME and formerly of Burlington, VT passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center.
He was born in Springfield, MA on March 9, 1964 the son of Stephen and Janice (Merrill) Couzelis. He was a graduate of Harwood Union High School.
He loved the outdoors, especially summertime in Ogunquit, Maine. He was an avid lover of lobster and Italian dining. He enjoyed the internet and was a wiz at playing games online.
Michael is survived by his parents Stephen and Janice Couzelis of Milton; his partner of 18 years Martin Rayner of Sanford, ME, and by several aunts, uncles, and, cousins. He was predeceased by his brother James Couzelis in 2018.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the . 55 Day Ln. Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 21, 2019