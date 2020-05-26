|
Michael G. Russell
Vergennes - Michael G. Russell, 51 passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home in Vergennes.
He was born December 19, 1968 in Middlebury the son of Gerald and Carol (Bush) Russell.
Michael will forever be known for his quick wit and ability to make jokes. He would help anyone in need and was often out helping friends with home improvement projects. He enjoyed a multitude of sports and the friends he met along the way. He also worked with his children and other youth as a coach on his children's sports teams. He truly enjoyed his last job at McNeill Generating Station.
Michael is survived by his children Jane, Lillian, and Jacob Russell, friend and mother of his children Sara Thurber, his loving sisters Diane Edson, Susan Anderson, Shelly Young, Jerri-Lyn, and their spouses, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews and the multitude of friends and family whose lives he touched. He joins his deceased parents Carol Bush Russell and Gerald W. Russell.
Funeral services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Camp Ta-Kum-Ta at www.takumta.org/donate/ To send online condolences to his family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 26 to May 27, 2020