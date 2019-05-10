|
Michael James Chadwick
Fairfax - With great sadness and regret, we announce the passing of Michael James Chadwick, 34. He was born July 27,1984 in Burlington Vt. To Kelly and Michael Chadwick.
He grew up in Fairfax Vt. Michael had a hard time in school, but was able to achieve his GED and a certification in welding. He worked as a carpenter and roofer. Growing up he spent countless hours exploring the woods with his Dad and siblings. A Huckleberry Finn Life.
Michael had many struggles in life, but had a good heart. He was soft on the inside yet tough on the outside. He loved his family unconditionally. He loved spending time with his Mom, boys, nieces, and nephews and all the kids would flock to him as he had a special way and passion with them as well as all the fur babies. He loved being outside, having cookouts, campfires which always included family and friends.
Michael is survived by his three sons: Shawn Michael, Mathew James and Nathan Charles, Mother,Kelly Snow, Father Micheal Chadwick and Step Mom Susan Benjamin, Grampa Les Sister Christen and husband Johnny Kellner, Brothers; Jason Chadwick, Joshua Benjamin, Brian Heyer, Zackary Heyer Nieces and nephews David, Jessie, Aubrey, Autumn, Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on May 26 at 1:00 PM. Please contact family for the location. In lieu of flowers please donate to Jenna's Promise 1159 Foote Brook Rd, Johnson, Vt 05656. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 10, 2019