1/
Michael John Middleton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael John Middleton

Windsor - Michael John Middleton, 80, passed away on September 8th at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, Vermont surrounded by family and loved ones.

He is survived by his former spouses, Olga Calvert and Gail Lyall; his four children, Michael (Trish), Wendi Rose (Paul), Meral (Steven) and Corey (Monique); his brothers, Rodney and Vernon; and his nine grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Lauren, Shannon, Madeleine, Juliana, Liam, Evan and Bowie.

Michael was born in Derbyshire, England to Jack Middleton and Dorothy Butler. He attended the Burslem School of Art, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England on a three year scholarship. In 1955 his family emigrated from England to Canada where he attended the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal and was awarded the prestigious Redford Art Scholarship. He worked as a Graphic Artist in Quebec, later continuing his creative work as an accomplished painter and sculptor throughout Vermont. His art has been celebrated in the Vermont State House and displayed in numerous galleries throughout the region. All that knew him were touched by the breadth of his art and depth of his appreciation for Native American culture and history. Also among his interests was the restoration of military artefacts and participation in Revolutionary and Civil War reenactment groups. Through these interests and activities he established many cherished friendships.

The family wishes to extend thanks to Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Historic Homes of Runnemede, Bayada Hospice, and Laurie Gutowski for their support. Michael was also very fortunate to have the devotion and support of his sister-in-law, Helen Lawrence, and for that we are deeply grateful. Memorial Services are planned for a later date in Vermont and England, with interment in St. Edmund's Churchyard, Allestree, Derby, England.

"They are not gone who live in the hearts of others" - Native American Proverb




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved