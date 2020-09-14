Michael John Middleton



Windsor - Michael John Middleton, 80, passed away on September 8th at Mt. Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, Vermont surrounded by family and loved ones.



He is survived by his former spouses, Olga Calvert and Gail Lyall; his four children, Michael (Trish), Wendi Rose (Paul), Meral (Steven) and Corey (Monique); his brothers, Rodney and Vernon; and his nine grandchildren, Emily, Christopher, Lauren, Shannon, Madeleine, Juliana, Liam, Evan and Bowie.



Michael was born in Derbyshire, England to Jack Middleton and Dorothy Butler. He attended the Burslem School of Art, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England on a three year scholarship. In 1955 his family emigrated from England to Canada where he attended the Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal and was awarded the prestigious Redford Art Scholarship. He worked as a Graphic Artist in Quebec, later continuing his creative work as an accomplished painter and sculptor throughout Vermont. His art has been celebrated in the Vermont State House and displayed in numerous galleries throughout the region. All that knew him were touched by the breadth of his art and depth of his appreciation for Native American culture and history. Also among his interests was the restoration of military artefacts and participation in Revolutionary and Civil War reenactment groups. Through these interests and activities he established many cherished friendships.



The family wishes to extend thanks to Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Historic Homes of Runnemede, Bayada Hospice, and Laurie Gutowski for their support. Michael was also very fortunate to have the devotion and support of his sister-in-law, Helen Lawrence, and for that we are deeply grateful. Memorial Services are planned for a later date in Vermont and England, with interment in St. Edmund's Churchyard, Allestree, Derby, England.



"They are not gone who live in the hearts of others" - Native American Proverb









