Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Interment
Following Services
Lakeview Cemetery
Michael John Stone


Michael John Stone Obituary
Michael John Stone

Burlington - Michael John Stone passed away peacefully with his family by his side on June 16, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

Michael was born in Burlington on December 11, 1951, the son of Harry and Thelma (Murray) Stone. He resided in Essex Junction throughout his childhood.

Michael was employed at IBM for many years. Later he was employed as an LNA at Starr Farm Nursing Center and then at the VNA as a visiting nurse. For the last 15 years Michael has been employed by Howard Mental Health as a homecare provider.

Michael married his wife of 20 years, Vickie (Dumas) Stone in 1999.

Michael leave his wife Vickie; three children: Jessica Stone, Paul Stone and Kathrine Stone as well as a grandson Jager Stone. He also leaves his close friend Bill.

Some of Michael's fondest memories were of camping with his family

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County where he found his special friend Daisy.

Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. until noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home at noon Thursday with interment to follow in Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 18, 2019
