Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Resources
Michael Lee LaPointe


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael Lee LaPointe Obituary
Michael Lee LaPointe

Charleston, SC - Following a courageous two years battle with ALS, Michael passed away on February 19, 2019, at the age of 74, in Charleston, SC surrounded by family and friends.

Michael had moved to Charleston in 2017 to be near his "famous dear" sister, Kathy.

For the majority of his life he lived in Boston, MA and San Francisco, CA.

He was born on February 16, 1945 in Winooski, VT, the son of George and June (Hovey) LaPointe. Michael is survived by his sisters and brother, June Plant and her husband Bob of Winooski, Roland "Butch" LaPointe and Marcia Merrill of Jericho, and Kathy Santerre and husband Daryl of Charleston, SC, formerly of Essex Junction, VT. He also leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and June (Hovey) LaPointe, and a brother, Bruce LaPointe, all of Winooski.

As requested, there will be no visiting hours or services.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019
