|
|
Michael M. Burnham
Milton - Michael M. Burnham, 28, died peacefully Wednesday June 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, as a result of an automobile accident on May 10th.
Michael was born on August 10, 1990 in Burlington, the son of Mark and Donna (Lancaster) Burnham.
He graduated from Milton High School in 2009 where he was very athletic, playing baseball and soccer. Mike was very passionate about the outdoors and loved fly fishing, snowboarding and golf. He was also very adventurous, enjoying sky diving and loved playing poker with friends.
Mike was employed in the family electrical business Hegemen Electric, where he graduated from his 4th year apprenticeship and was studying to take his Journeyman's test.
He is survived by his parents Mark and Donna Burnham of Milton, his brothers David and his wife Tiffany of Fairfax and their daughter Elizabeth; Jacob and his partner Mariah of Georgia and Jonathan and his partner Michaela of Milton, by his grandparents John and Barbara Lancaster of Burlington, and Marie Miller of Winooski, his uncles and aunts and their children Joanne and Bill LaForce and their daughter Megan, Karen and Ken Lemire and their sons Jonah and Joey, Mike and Dawn Lancaster and their daughter Sarah, Kathi and Mark Dastalto and their son Ben, Monica and Jeff Lang and their daughter Nicole and Mike and Linda Burnham and their daughter Mercedes and his one and only true love Brynna Barbour of Milton, and his best friend Wil Turner.
He was predeceased by his grandfather Maurice Burnham.
Mike's family would like to give special thanks to the nurses and staff at the UVM McClure 6, ICU and the McClure Miller Respite House for the love and care shown Michael and his family.
Memorial contributions in Mike's name may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at 11 am at St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton. Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019