Michael Patrick Cook
Michael Patrick Cook

Michael Patrick Cook was born March 9, 1957 in Burlington, Vermont to Paul Anthony and Alma "Ellie" Barbara (Farr) Cook. Chaplain Michael accepted Christ at the age of 5 and ministered for Christ until his death and ascended to be with Christ on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, his wife Linda, his brother Tim Cook. He is survived by his brothers Tom Cook (Lori) state of Arizona, Andrew Cook state of Washington; sister Patty (Cook) Carter (Michael) state of Mississippi; his aunt Kathleen Kitty Sprout state of Arizona; good friend and special part of the family Andrea and Phillip Brett Currier and Jennifer Currier; Linda's family James Harris Bristol, Conn., John Harris (Virginia) Redondo Beach, Calif., Robert Cabrera, Daniel Cabrera (Karen) Burlington, Vermont.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 in Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home 500 E. Walnut Street Springfield, MO 65806 with Rev. Carroll Simmons officiating.

Due to Covid restrictions we are limited to 55 people attending the service. A video recording of the service will be posted on Mike's obituary on our website.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Enabled, Inc. 2733 E. Battlefield Road Box 288 Springfield, MO 65804 or online at www.enabled2serve.com.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
