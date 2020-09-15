Michael Patrick Cook
Michael Patrick Cook was born March 9, 1957 in Burlington, Vermont to Paul Anthony and Alma "Ellie" Barbara (Farr) Cook. Chaplain Michael accepted Christ at the age of 5 and ministered for Christ until his death and ascended to be with Christ on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, his wife Linda, his brother Tim Cook. He is survived by his brothers Tom Cook (Lori) state of Arizona, Andrew Cook state of Washington; sister Patty (Cook) Carter (Michael) state of Mississippi; his aunt Kathleen Kitty Sprout state of Arizona; good friend and special part of the family Andrea and Phillip Brett Currier and Jennifer Currier; Linda's family James Harris Bristol, Conn., John Harris (Virginia) Redondo Beach, Calif., Robert Cabrera, Daniel Cabrera (Karen) Burlington, Vermont.
A memorial service will be held at 10 am Thursday Sept. 17, 2020 in Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home 500 E. Walnut Street Springfield, MO 65806 with Rev. Carroll Simmons officiating.
Due to Covid restrictions we are limited to 55 people attending the service. A video recording of the service will be posted on Mike's obituary on our website.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Enabled, Inc. 2733 E. Battlefield Road Box 288 Springfield, MO 65804 or online at www.enabled2serve.com
