Michael Peter Charron



Burlington - Michael Peter Charron died unexpectedly on November 11, 2020. He was 69.



Michael was born in Burlington on January 17, 1951 to Herman and Beatrice (Desautels) Charron. He attended St. Joseph School and graduated from Rice Memorial High School in 1970. He attended The University of Vermont.



Michael married Kathie Nadeau on July 14, 1978 in Burlington.



He worked for several technology companies in the Burlington area. The final years of his working career were spent at Champlain College.



He enjoyed working with computers to learn about history, genealogy, and technology. His days were happiest most recently after the birth of his grandson, Cooper.



Michael is survived by his wife, Kathie, and their children: Benjamin Charron of Saco, Maine, Justin Charron and his wife, Stephanie, of Burlington, and Allison Charron and her partner, Brian Bridge, of Berwick, Maine. He leaves his grandson, Cooper Alexander Charron. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Charron and his wife, Ann, of Burlington; his sister, Linda Silver of Burlington, his mother-in-law, Barbara Nadeau of Colchester, sisters-in-law, Kelly Circe and her husband, Guy, of Colchester, and Karen Dupaw of Winooski, brother-in-law, Kyle Nadeau of Colchester. He leaves many nieces and nephews and cousins.



A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington.



For those who wish, contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store