Michael R. Valyeau
Colchester - Michael R. Valyeau of Colchester passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 23, 1958 to the late William Valyeau and Sandra (Hogan) Carpenter. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Valyeau (her fiance Jason Wromas) and son Billy Valyeau (his fiancee Eleni Cusson); 5 grandchildren Mila, Ivie and Julian Wromas, Caleb and Chloe Valyeau; mother Sandra Carpenter; sisters Kathie and Karen Valyeau; as well as several cousins; aunts and uncles.
Mike worked for Denning Construction for many years as well as Fort Construction and TF Mackin. Mike grew up in Colchester where he made many lifelong friends. He loved hunting, fishing, going to camp with his family, and he had a great love of animals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, S. Burlington, VT 05403.
A graveside funeral will be held for the immediate family on Monday May 4th at 11 a.m. at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburgh Ave, Burlington, VT. All other family and friends are welcome to join in by parking around the cemetery, but must stay in their vehicles due to cemetery rules. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020