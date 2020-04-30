Services
Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Valyeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Valyeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Valyeau Obituary
Michael R. Valyeau

Colchester - Michael R. Valyeau of Colchester passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at home with his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born November 23, 1958 to the late William Valyeau and Sandra (Hogan) Carpenter. He is survived by his daughter Sarah Valyeau (her fiance Jason Wromas) and son Billy Valyeau (his fiancee Eleni Cusson); 5 grandchildren Mila, Ivie and Julian Wromas, Caleb and Chloe Valyeau; mother Sandra Carpenter; sisters Kathie and Karen Valyeau; as well as several cousins; aunts and uncles.

Mike worked for Denning Construction for many years as well as Fort Construction and TF Mackin. Mike grew up in Colchester where he made many lifelong friends. He loved hunting, fishing, going to camp with his family, and he had a great love of animals. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, S. Burlington, VT 05403.

A graveside funeral will be held for the immediate family on Monday May 4th at 11 a.m. at New Mount Calvary Cemetery, 76 Plattsburgh Ave, Burlington, VT. All other family and friends are welcome to join in by parking around the cemetery, but must stay in their vehicles due to cemetery rules. Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -