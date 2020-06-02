Michael Stuart Johnson
Littleton, NH - Michael Stuart Johnson, 36, was called home by his heavenly Father on May 27th, 2020.
Born March 13th, 1984 in a castle in Thurso, Scotland to "Pops" Senior Chief Radioman (Ret) Joel T. Johnson of Durand, MI and "Mummsy" Heather Johnson of Littleton, NH. Michael is now free of his earthly struggle but leaves behind many heavy hearts.
He leaves the most precious one to him, his daughter Makalyn Sierra Johnson and her mother Stefanie Willett of Littleton, NH, who loved him relentlessly. He also leaves his beloved broski Nicholas Johnson and girlfriend Andrea Jaquith of Lyndonville, VT; Ever supportive and loving sisters Elizabeth Johnson of Lansing, MI, and Sarah Owen, SSgt (USAF) of RAF Lakenheath, England; Nieces Aiyana and Adalynn; Nephews Shaymus, Nathaniel, Chase, Takoda, Jackie-boy, and Ziion; Maternal Grandmother Beth L. Conklin of Durand, MI; Uncles Michael Hambly, David Hambly, and Stephen Johnson; Aunt Hope Isherwood, Aunt Jody and husband Chris and Aunt Gretchen and husband John; and many cousins. Michael was pre-deceased by his Aunt Elizabeth Hambly, Bumpa Roger, Great-Granny Joyce VanArsdale, Great Grandparents Clovis and June LaRoache, Uncle Jim Isherwood, Maternal Grandparents Robert and Ramona Hambly, Paternal Grandfather Richard Johnson, and Uncle Stuart Johnson.
Michael was a natural born athlete who was very passionate about his sports. The only one who could keep up with his 6'4", 210 lb stature, size 13 shoe stride, was his beloved daughter Makalyn. Michael leaves a whole in our hearts that will never be filled till we meet again. May you find rest and peace in God's loving arms. Thank you for your love, laughter, forgiveness, and strength. We love you. "If the Son sets you free, you will be free indeed." John 8:36
SERVICES - A Celebration of Life will be held at Cabot Plains, Vermont on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com
