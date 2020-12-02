Michael "Mike" Ward Brace
Michael "Mike" Ward Brace passed away on November 30, 2020 in Elizabethtown, NY at the age of 67.
He was born on May 2, 1953 in Burlington, VT to parents Ward and Joan Brace.
Mike attended Rice Memorial High School and received his Bachelor's in Physical Education from the University of Vermont. He worked as a security officer for the VT Air National Guard, a police officer for the South Burlington Police Department, and for IBM.
Mike spent 12 years living in Shenzhen, China where he enjoyed the local culture and character.
Mike loved to sing and had an impressive vocal range. Some of his favorite artists included Elvis Presley and The Beach Boys.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially running, biking, and swimming. He also loved to laugh, tell jokes, write, dance, and play card games and board games.
He is survived by his three daughters: Jessica Brace and her husband Shanon Place, Jennifer O'Donnell and her husband Keith, and Jaclyn Kehoe and her husband Travis; four grandchildren (with a fifth on the way): Moira and Annabel O'Donnell; Xavier and Maximilian Kehoe; his siblings: Mary Wilder, Martie LeDoux, Pat & Rick Reed, and Tony Brace; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Mike's attorney and longtime friend, Beth Danon.
Funeral services will not be held due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to MusicAndMemory.org
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County a division of the Ready Funeral Home 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com
to place on-line condolences.