Michelle Forcier
Colchester - Michelle Tamianne Forcier, 49, of Colchester Vermont died on July 19, 2019 unexpectedly in her home.
She was born on February 11, 1970 in Burlington, VT. The daughter of Gary and Gail Forcier. She was a graduate of Burlington High School. Michelle was known for her love of dogs, her big heart and compassion for people. She loved her daughter Katie and was very close with her grandchildren Bella and Hunter. Her family takes comfort in knowing that she is resting peacefully with God now. She will be remembered and missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Katie Fitzgerald and her two grandchildren, Bella and Hunter, her parents, Gary Forcier and Gail Forcier, her brother Matthew Forcier and his wife Amy Forcier, her brother Jeffrey Forcier and his wife Kara Forcier, her grandmother Jeannette Guillette, longtime friend Scot Lavalley and her beloved dog Shelby.
Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 4:30 until 7:30 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Memorial Service will start at 7:30 pm at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Chittenden County. https://chittendenhumane.org/Donate
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019