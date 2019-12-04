|
Michelle H. Leduc
Michelle H. Leduc, 55 passed away unexpectedly in her Williston home on Nov 19, 2019. She was born in Southbridge, Ma. on Nov 14, 1964, the daughter of George A. Leduc Jr. and Barbra E. (Oronson) Leduc.
She moved to Vermont as a child and attended Mount Mansfield High School in Jericho, Vermont. Her hobbies included painting watercolors; she was an avid gardener and loved cooking for all occasions. Her true passion was spending time with family and friends. She will forever live in the heart of those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Jeff Leduc 33 and his partner Teilya Brunett of New Haven, VT; her companion Neil Manning of Williston, VT; her three sisters Susie Leduc of Rutland, VT, Erin Jewell of Burlington, VT and Bridgit Jewell of Colchester, VT; her Aunt Joyce Oronson of Baltimore, MD; her father George Leduc of Burlington, VT and her grandchildren Remington and Grayson. She was predeceased by her mother Barbara E. (Oronson) Leduc.
Visiting hours will be from noon until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 with a service at 2 p.m. in the Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. Interment will take place in the spring.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019