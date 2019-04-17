|
|
Mildred Bearor
Burlington - Mildred Ransom Grant Bearor (Meme), 94, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2019. She was born in Jericho Center, VT on May 2, 1924 to Hugh Adams and Mae (Flood) Ransom. She married Rhett Wilcox Grant in 1945; he predeceased her in 1970. Mildred married Howard Clifford Bearor in 1972; he predeceased her in 1994.
Mildred was employed by the Department of Agriculture - Soil Conservation Service USDA in Burlington, VT. She retired after 30 years of service. She was also a member of the VT Ladies Auxiliary, Morrisville, VT.
Surviving to cherish Mildred's memory are her son, Rhett Ransom Grant and his wife Kathy of Gardner, MA and their three children Sara, Gregory and Erin; five great-grandchildren Christopher, Daniel, Patrick, Owen and Tabor Lee. Also surviving are two brothers Robert Ransom and his wife Nancy and their daughters Kim, Karen, Kathy and Kyla, and Richard Ransom and his wife Dale and their two sons Rick Ransom, his daughter Mindy and her finance Steve Bassett, and Kevin Ransom and his wife Katie and their two daughters Lexie and Grace. Also surviving are her nephews Larry Ransom and his wife Sue and their children Tammy, Lori and Mandy; Reginald Ransom and his wife Marie and their children Lisa Marie Ransom and Heather Anne Ransom, and stepchildren Marlene Warren, Wayne Bearor. Mildred was predeceased by three sisters: Betty Ransom, Jean Ransom and Margaret Ransom, a brother Alan Edwin Ransom and his wife Marion and step-son Norman Bearor.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 between 10:00 am and 11:00 am at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. A service will immediately follow at the same location.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Cathedral Square for the tremendous and loving care of Millie, especially over the past 2 ½ years.
In lieu of flowers please consider in Mildred's memory to Cathedral Square Assisted Living Activities Program, 3 Cathedral Square, Burlington, VT 05401.
Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Junction, VT 05452
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 17, 2019