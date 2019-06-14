Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Richer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred E. Richer


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred E. Richer Obituary
Mildred E. Richer

South Burlington - Mildred E. Richer, 101, died June 11, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington. She was born December 13, 1917, the daughter of Leonard and Addie Barton.

She is survived by her son Leonard and his wife Marilyn, her daughter-in-law Mary, and grandsons Michael, Chuck and his partner Lynn Bessett and Jeff and his wife Sadie. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Laurette Jodoin, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Dorothy and Estaleen; brother Leonard; husband Emilien "Joe"; son Ronald; grandsons Leonard, Jr. and Patrick Richer, and grandson Michael's wife Kimberly.

She was a communicant of St. John Vianney Church. She had requested there be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at 10:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit :

www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now