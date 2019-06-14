|
Mildred E. Richer
South Burlington - Mildred E. Richer, 101, died June 11, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington. She was born December 13, 1917, the daughter of Leonard and Addie Barton.
She is survived by her son Leonard and his wife Marilyn, her daughter-in-law Mary, and grandsons Michael, Chuck and his partner Lynn Bessett and Jeff and his wife Sadie. She also leaves seven great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, a sister-in-law Laurette Jodoin, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Dorothy and Estaleen; brother Leonard; husband Emilien "Joe"; son Ronald; grandsons Leonard, Jr. and Patrick Richer, and grandson Michael's wife Kimberly.
She was a communicant of St. John Vianney Church. She had requested there be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at 10:00 AM at St. John Vianney Church with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to her family please visit :
www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 14, 2019