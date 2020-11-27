1/1
Mildred Erma Sanders Viens Widener
Mildred Erma Sanders Viens Widener

Gainesville, FL - Mildred Erma Sanders Viens Widener, age 98 died on November 25, 2020, Gainesville, FL. Mildred was born November 12, 1922 in Meriden, Conn. To John Willard Sanders and Helen Ruth Putvain and was the oldest of 7 children, with Martha Villemaire, Essex Junction, VT as the only surviving sibling.

Mildred lived in South Burlington and Shelburne, VT, Pensacola, FL and later years Turkey Creek Forest, Gainesville, FL. Mildred had 5 children: Ruth (Wendell) McNew, Shirley (Ervin) Hiney, Carole (Norman) LaVigne, William (Pam) Viens, Alice Burnell-Putnam [deceased]; Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren.

She loved homemaking, gardening, phone call conversations, greeting cards, flowers, visits from family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses, caregivers, and physical therapists of Plaza Rehab. Graveside Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday December 2, 2020 at the Hague Community Cemetery in Hague, FL. Arrangements are in the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361 www.milamfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Foundation of the Blind.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
