Mildred L. Paquette
Morrisville - Mildred Lamb "Millie" Paquette, 89, of Morrisville died May 3, 2020 at the Greensboro Nursing Home, following a lingering illness.
She was born September 3, 1930 in New Haven, CT., the daughter of the late William H. Lamb Sr and Anna (Boyce) Lamb.
She leaves her beloved husband of 43 years, J. Alain Paquette of Morrisville, many nieces and nephews.
All services will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Greensboro Nursing Home, Activity Fund, 47 Maggie's Pond Road, Greensboro, Vt. 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 6 to May 7, 2020