Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
United Community Church
85 Upper Main St.
Morrisville, VT
Morrisville - Mildred L. Piper, 81, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at United Community Church of Morrisville, 85 Upper Main St., Morrisville. Visitation will be held Friday, April 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019
