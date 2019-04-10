|
|
Mildred M. Bove
Burlington - Mildred M. Bove, 93 of Burlington passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
She was born in Monkton Ridge, VT on February 1, 1926 the daughter of the late Theodore and Isabelle (Devoid) Sweet. On March 5, 1946 she married Fiore Bove at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington. Mildred worked in the Medical Records department for Mary Fletcher & Des Goesbriand Hospital. Millie was an avid gardener; she enjoyed playing bingo and shopping.
Millie is survived by her son Louis Bove of Essex Junction; her two sisters Patricia Camper and husband Wayne of Florida, Kathleen Guyette and husband Raymond of Grand Isle; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Diane (Bove) Schneider and son-in-law Don Schneider; her husband Fiore Bove; and by four brothers and three sisters.
Millie's family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful caregivers of Silver Leaf In-Home Care who made Millie's last years of life a true comfort. Her family also thanks the doctor's and staff at UVMMC for the kindness and care given to Millie during her illness.
Funeral services will be held later at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Millie's memory may be made to Christ the King Church, 43 Shelburne Rd. Burlington, VT 05401. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.cremationsocietycc.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 10, 2019