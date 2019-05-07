Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Burlington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Bove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Bove

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred M. Bove Obituary
Mildred M. Bove

Burlington - Mildred M. Bove, 93 of Burlington passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brief illness.

Omitted from her previous obituary; she is survived by her sisters Corrine (Bove) Maietta and Virginia (Bove) Compagna and was predeceased by three brothers Ernie, Anthony, and Richard Bove.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am in Christ the King Church, Burlington. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.