Mildred M. Bove
Burlington - Mildred M. Bove, 93 of Burlington passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019 after a brief illness.
Omitted from her previous obituary; she is survived by her sisters Corrine (Bove) Maietta and Virginia (Bove) Compagna and was predeceased by three brothers Ernie, Anthony, and Richard Bove.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00am in Christ the King Church, Burlington. Burial will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 7, 2019