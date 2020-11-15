Mildred V Paquette
Mildred V. Paquette,86, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Helen Porter Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury.
She was born February 17, 1934 in Starksboro the daughter of Waldo and Irene Patterson Brown.
She was a member of St Peter Church in Vergennes and Addison County Eagles Club Auxiliary in Vergennes. She worked at Porter Hospital in Middlebury for 22 years, and she also worked on family farm and raised her six children.
Predeceased by her husband Maurice J. Paquette, daughter Phyllis Paquette, sons Phillip and Maurice Paul Paquette, and a sister Gloria Ward.
Mildred is survived by four children Marie Jewell and husband Gene of Addison, Richard Paquette and wife Marion of Shoreham, Micheal Paquette and wife Angela of New York, Gary Paquette and wife Lorianne of California; daughter-in-law Donna Paquette; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; sisters-in law Joyce Paquette, Lucille Cousino and Rita Tatro; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, November 18th at Brown-McClay Funeral Homes in Vergennes from 5 to 7 p.m. Open to the public bring a mask for services.
A Mass at St. Peters Church due to COVID the family regrets that attending the service will be by invitation only since there is limited seating at the church. The mass will be recorded and you will be able to watch on the website in a couple days afterwards. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.brownmcclayfuneralhomes.com