Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Richmond, VT
Millard Utter Jr.

Millard Utter Jr. Obituary
Millard Utter Jr.

Richmond - Millard Utter Jr. 63, of Richmond passed away suddenly on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 10:00 until 12:00 noon at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Graveside Service will be held at 12:30 at the Riverview Cemetery in Richmond. A Full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Free Press. Please go to www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 11, 2019
