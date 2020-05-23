|
Millicent "Millie" Coursey
There will be a Celebration of Life for Millicent "Millie" Coursey as she is laid to rest in her final resting place at the Farmingdale Cemetery (Seeley Cemetery) Three Mile Bridge Rd,Middlebury, VT. Her friends and family are encouraged to join in saying their final goodbyes on June 13th, 2020 at 10:00am.
Following the gathering at the cemetery there will be a reception held at the Mohan residence at 2424 Stage Rd. Benson, VT 05743. We will share our memories, our stories, we will laugh, we will cry, and we will dance as we remember a wonderful woman who will be forever missed by the people she left behind. "The song has ended but the melody lingers on…" -Irving Berlin
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020