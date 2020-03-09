|
Millicent Lash
Burlington - Millicent "Penny" Lash, 93, of Burlington, Vermont passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020.
Penny was born in Port Chester, NY October 16, 1926. She spent her childhood there attending Port Chester schools where she was an exemplary student skipping three grades and graduating at age 15.
Shortly thereafter she moved to Burlington to attend the University of Vermont from which she graduated in 1946. One weekend while at college she was introduced to her future husband, Nat Lash, on a blind date. Nat was born and raised in Burlington and was home for the weekend from Boston University. It was love at first sight and they married shortly after Penny graduated from college. Theirs was a close, loving, devoted relationship for 54 years. Nat predeceased Penny in 2000.
Penny was an avid reader and constantly visited the Fletcher Free Library borrowing thousands of books over her 77 years living in Burlington. She was an intellectual with interests in art, music, politics, cuisine, fashion and travel.
She was revered as a gourmet cook and baker hosting dinner parties for friends where every hors d'oeuvres, entrée, and dessert was made from scratch. She subscribed to virtually every cooking magazine and purchased vast quantities of cook books that she read like novels.
Her taste and innate sense of style and fashion were integral to the great success her husband achieved in the furniture business. Penny accompanied Nat on all buying trips as an equal partner in selecting merchandise for Vermont's foremost furniture stores for quality and style, Town and Country Furniture and Modern Design. Their love of travel took them to many parts of Europe, Asia and the United States. Purchases made on these journeys provided customers the unique opportunity to purchase exotic items not available anywhere else.
Penny volunteered with the and was a consistent contributor to the Humane Society.
Penny is survived by her older brother Herbert Mandel of Pittsburgh, PA, and her three sons Michael and David of Shelburne and Roger of White Plains, NY. She leaves nine grandchildren: Andrea Gardner of Anchorage, Alaska, Erica and Samantha Lash of Providence, RI, Alexandra Lash of Portland, ME, Ariel Lash of Arlington, VA, Nicholas Lash of Burlington, Jacqueline and Elizabeth Lash of New York City, and Peter Lash of White Plains, NY. She also leaves her great grandson Calvin Gardner of Anchorage, Alaska. They all greatly admired and loved their "Nana" for her intellect, cooking, and class.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday Mach 10, 2010 at 2:00 PM graveside at the Hebrew Holy Society on Patchen Road in South Burlington. At the request of the deceased, there will be no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Fletcher Free Library (fletcherfree.org) or the American Kidney Fund (kidneyfund.org).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020