Miriam Gladstone SaigerMiriam Gladstone Saiger died peacefully at home in Potomac, MD on June 21, 2020 after many years of struggle with diabetes and Parkinson's Disease. She was born in Burlington, the eldest child of Dr. Arthur A. and Esther Dinner Gladstone.A graduate of BHS and UVM, she taught first grade at the Charles E Smith Jewish Day School to a generation of students. She is survived by her husband George; sons Aaron (Lisa Gordis) and Ira (Sara); grandchildren Yael Margalit, Hannah Tsvia, Amitai Shmuel and Uriel Matityahu; sister Kerana Kraft (Avram); brother David Gladstone (Sarah), Leonard Swade; two nieces and a nephew. A Zoom funeral will take place at the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue at 2 p.m. today with a committal service after in Hebrew Holy Society Cemetery, S. Burlington, VT, followed by a Zoom shiva. The zoom link is :In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hebrew Home of Greater Washington or the Cemetery Fund of the Ohavi Zedek Synagogue.Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.