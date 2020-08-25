Mona M. Boissy



May 27, 1960 - June 8, 2020.



It is with great sadness we inform everyone that Mona Boissy has unexpectedly passed away at her residence in Essex junction ,Vermont at the age of 60. Mona retired from the US Army in 2018. Mona was loyal to the army for 35 years and received several medals and recognitions for her services across the nation. She is survived by her mother Claire A Boissy (Letourneau) of Winooski. She leaves behind her brothers Mark Boissy of Winooski, Neal and his wife Robin Boissy of St Albans, and Paul Boissy JR . of Winooski. Mona also leaves behind her nieces Lindsay Boissy and her son of Burlington, Chelsea Boissy of Colchester, and Lauren Boissy of North Carolina. A military service is planned for August 27th at 10 am. The service will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store