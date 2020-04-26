|
Monica Jeanne Smith
South Burlington - Monica Jeanne Smith, 73, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her children and husband by her side.
Monica was born August 21, 1946, in Jamaica, New York, the daughter of James and Mary (Kennedy) Schiebel. She graduated high school from Our Lady of Wisdom Academy in 1963 and graduated with a B.S. in Elementary Education in 1967 from St. John's University. She also graduated with a master's degree from Queens College. A lifelong educator, Monica taught elementary school at the Smith Street School in Uniondale, Long Island before moving to Homestead, Florida and teaching at Redland Elementary. While in Florida, she met the love of her life J. Edmund Smith and began a family. In 1979 the family moved to South Burlington, Vermont, where Monica continued her passion for education as a special educator at Orchard Elementary School. Monica went on to graduate with a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from the University of Vermont. She served as the Vice Principal of Waterbury Elementary School from 1988-1990 and retired in 2009 after serving 19 years as the Principal of Charlotte Central School.
She was beloved by all of her students and colleagues and was respected throughout the Vermont educational community. After her retirement she enjoyed substituting for principals in Burlington and South Burlington schools. She also volunteered with the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Burlington, VT and was elected President of the organization's board from 2013- 2015. Monica was a devote Catholic and a member of her beloved St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington for over 40 years. She served on the Parish Council of the church until her passing.
Monica was fortunate enough to travel all over the world after her retirement with her husband Ed. The two visited their 4th grandchild after her birth in Okinawa, Japan. They recently traveled to Greece and Turkey, and visited Vatican City in Rome. Monica was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed rooting for her favorite teams, the New York Jets and the St. John's Red Storm basketball team every season. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She shared her smile, positivity and light with everyone she met.
Monica was a devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother and friend. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 45 years, J. Edmund Smith, two sons James F. Smith, and his wife Regine (Favila) Smith of Oahu, Hawaii; William T. Smith of Charlotte, VT; and her daughter Mary C. (Smith) Daniels and husband Justin Daniels of Hinesburg, VT. She also leaves behind her sister Mary (Schiebel) Bartel of Middletown, NJ. She was predeceased by her mother Mary (Kennedy) Schiebel, her father James Schiebel, sister Audrey (Schiebel) Allen and brother James Schiebel. Monica is survived by her 4 loving grandchildren, Maya, Greta, Grady, and Margaret and by all of her extended family that loved her so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Burlington Vermont in her name.
Burial will be private. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at later date to be announced. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Road in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020