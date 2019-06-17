|
|
Monica Yuhas Rossi
- - Monica Yuhas Rossi went home to the Lord peacefully on the morning of Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 81, surrounded by the love of her family and with the hand of her devoted husband in hers.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 58 years, Francis R. Rossi, along with their 4 children, Ronald Rossi (and wife Laurie), Lyn Wood (and husband Thomas), Gary Rossi (and wife Susan), and Richard Rossi (and wife Annemarie). Monica also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, each one her favorite: Denise Roy, Emily Brown (Rossi), Haley Rossi, Anna Rossi, Sophia Rossi, Isabel Rossi (children of Ron and Laurie Rossi); Erin Wood, Paige Darby (Wood), Oliver Wood, Owen Wood, Elliot Wood, and Elijah Wood (children of Lyn and Thom Wood); Ashley Rossi and Shane Rossi (children of Gary and Sue); Luke Rossi and Julia Rossi (children of Richard and Annemarie Rossi). She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren: Destinee Roy, and Alishea Roy (Children of Denise Roy).
Monica is also survived by her sister Rosemary (and husband Harry) James, her brother William (and wife Geri) Yuhas, her brother Robert Yuhas, and her brother-in-law Leon Dixon. In her final days, Monica was comforted to know that she would be joining her recently deceased identical twin sister, Margy Dixon, at the Lord's banquet.
Monica was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and Godmother. She was born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania on February 28, 1938 to the late William and Magdalene (Miklos) Yuhas. She graduated from Hazleton Senior High School and went on to become a registered nurse, along with her twin sister, in 1958. She married her "Dearheart," Frank Rossi, on Sept 17, 1960. They lived in New Jersey and upstate New York before eventually establishing their longtime home in Burlington, Vermont.
From 1976-8 and 1983-5, Monica supported Frank in his temporary foreign assignments with IBM in Germany. She embraced the adventure while living there as a family with their children. Through her naturally gregarious nature, she established what would become life-long dear friendships within the German community, transcending the continents.
This also set off a passion of Monica's, which led to her completing a Master's Degree in Business German through the University of Tübingen and the University of Vermont. She thrived in her career change upon her return to Vermont, establishing her own teaching and translation business.
The basis of Monica's life was always the Catholic Church and the intersection of faith and family, which was clear to all who knew her. From singing in the choir as a child in Hazelton to serving as a religious educator and musician for many years at St. Mark's parish, her natural evangelism engaged friends and strangers alike in a positive way. She attended Eucharistic Adoration and daily Mass throughout her life, as her devotion to the Lord undoubtedly defined her.
Through all of this, Monica lived, since age 26, with chronic rheumatoid arthritis. She refused to allow this disease to define her or hold her back. She always pushed herself to remain physically active, and offered up her suffering for others as a natural extension of her faith.
Monica never stopped being actively involved in her community. Beyond her church involvement, she was an active member in the Burlington Choral Society, the Burlington area German Club, and numerous other volunteer experiences in the Burlington area.
Visiting hours for Monica will be held on Wednesday, June 19 from 3PM to 7PM at the home of her daughter at 410B Dalton Dr. Fort Ethan Allen, Colchester VT. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11AM Thursday June 20 at St. Mark's Church 1251 North Ave, Burlington, VT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Monica's name to:Saint Francis Xavier School, 5 St Peter St, Winooski, VT 05404, https://www.sfxvt.org/giving
802-655-2600. email: [email protected]
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 17, 2019