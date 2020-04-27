|
|
Morris Bernard Bouchard SFC (Ret)
Sergeant First Class Morris Bernard "Bernie" Bouchard, USA/VTARNG (Ret), formerly of North Ferrisburgh, passed away on April 25, 2020.
He was born on August 28, 1946 to Josephine Freude Bouchard in Sonthofen, Germany. He immigrated to live in Colchester, VT with his adopted father, Lawrence Bouchard and mother in 1955. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1966 and Champlain College in 1968.
In September 1968, he joined the United States Army. Upon completion of basic and advanced individual training in Logistics as a Stock Control Accounting Specialist, he served in Vietnam unit HMSC 185th Maint Bn (DS), subordinate unit of 1st Log, Long Binh, Vietnam from February 1969 to February 1970. There he earned the Army Accommodation Medal. Upon returning from duty in Vietnam, he married his fiancee, Lorraine Joyce Sweet, on March 7, 1970 and continued his military obligation at Fort Carson, CO until being discharged in August 1971.
He completed his education at Castleton State College with the help of the GI Bill to graduate with a degree in Business Administration in 1973.
He joined the Vermont Army National Guard in March 1973 as a part time soldier with C Btry 1/86 FA. In July 1978, he became a full-time technician with the 131 ENGR (CSE) Co as a supply sergeant where he was awarded the Vermont Accommodation Medal for bringing accountability to the unit. In August 1981, he converted his technician position to Active Guard Reserve with the rank of Staff Sergeant and retired in August 1996 with the rank of Sergeant First Class. In addition, during this time he also served with the following Vermont units Co D, 50th ATC, 103rd AVN and 150 Air Traffic Controllers Platoon. He performed multiple duties as unit administrator and supply sergeant and for HQ 1/86 FA Battalion as the battalion supply sergeant where he was promoted to Sergeant First Class in December 1990. His many military awards include the Vietnam Campaign medal, Vietnam Service medal, National Defense medal with bronze star device, Good Conduct medal with six awards, Professional Development medal with ANOC and HQ 1/86 FA Battalion Unit award. There were also numerous decorations and ribbons for duty and service associated with the military.
In July 1998, he began working at the Department of Homeland Security at the Law Enforcement Support Center until retiring on January 31, 2012 achieving GS-Grade 11 as Senior Lead Law Enforcement Technician. He accumulated over thirty-six years of total government service between military and civil service.
He is survived by his wonderful daughters, Rebecca "Becky" Bouchard and grandchildren Rhyse Marin and Langston Reed Nickerson, also KaryAnn "Kary" Sweet Bombardier with husband Glenn and grandchildren Cale David and Laurynn Juliette. Surviving in Germany are sister Brigitte and husband Klaus Mosbeux with nephew Thomas and his wife Birgit, and children Jan and Julia, also Hildegard and Gerd Haarmann with their children. He is also survived by Brother-in-law John Sweet and sister-in-law Fay Sweet along with Pam and Larry Folsom and good friend Larry G Smith.
He was predeceased by his wife Lorraine J (Sweet) Bouchard on December 17th, 2012 and his parents Lawrence T Bouchard October 2010 and Josephine "Dolly" Bouchard on December 20th, 2012. He was also predeceased by Brother-in-laws, Arland, Duane, Randall, Gary, Ronnie; sisters-in-law Avis and Gladys Sweet; and in-laws Allen & Laura Sweet.
A private burial with military honors will be held in St. Peter's Cemetery, Vergennes. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral Home. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020