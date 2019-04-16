|
Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge
St. Albans - Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge, 86, passed away peacefully at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, VT on Thursday, March 22, 2019. To see a full obituary please go to www.champlaincremation.com.
A Burial Service will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 AM, at St. Albans Bay Cemetery located on lower Lake Street, St. Albans Bay, Vermont. Following the burial there will be a celebration of Muriel's life at the American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Dr., St. Albans City, VT. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019