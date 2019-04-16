Services
Champlain Cremation
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
802-655-8692
Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Albans Bay Cemetery
lower Lake Street,
St. Albans Bay, VT
Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge

Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge Obituary
Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge

St. Albans - Muriel J. (Rouille) Limoge, 86, passed away peacefully at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, VT on Thursday, March 22, 2019. To see a full obituary please go to www.champlaincremation.com.

A Burial Service will take place on Friday, May 3, 2019, 11:00 AM, at St. Albans Bay Cemetery located on lower Lake Street, St. Albans Bay, Vermont. Following the burial there will be a celebration of Muriel's life at the American Legion Post 1, 100 Parah Dr., St. Albans City, VT. Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 16, 2019
