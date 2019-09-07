|
Muriel Ryan
Burlington - Muriel Ryan passed away peacefully on September 4 at Maple Ridge surrounded by her family. Muriel's final days were spent amongst her family who were consistently by her bedside.
Born on July 19, 1936 in Burlington VT, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Charron) Marchant. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1954. She married Robert Ryan on May 19 of 1956, who predeceased her in 2011. Muriel and Bob lived most of their lives in Burlington where they raised their children.
Muriel spend most of her life working in banking and finance, including GE, Howard Bank, Vermont Federal and Highland Mortgage. She also volunteered with the Chittenden County Humane Society and Doggie Daycare.
Muriel leaves behind her daughter Kathy Merryman of Virginia, her son Michael and his wife Susan of Grand Isle, granddaughter Nicole Binkerd and her husband Eric of Virginia and great grandsons Jaxon and Evan. She also leaves behind her sister Dorothy Savage and her husband Gary of South Burlington, sister in law Lynda Ryan and many nieces and nephews including Dana Savage who had a special relationship with her "Aunt Moo". She is also predeceased by her brother in law, Howard Ryan, his wife Jud and sister in law Beverly Health.
Family was extremely important to Muriel and she found the most joy in spending time with them. Muriel enjoyed traveling and spending time with Bob on Lake Champlain. She also had a huge love for animals and fostered many recuse dogs. Muriel enjoyed spending time in her yard planting flowers and vegetables and tending to her gardens.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Maple Ridge who made her final days comfortable and peaceful.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday September 8, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on September 9, 2019 at 12:00 (noon) at St. Mark Catholic Church 1251 North Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Humane Society of Chittenden County at 142 Kindness Ct, South Burlington, VT 05403, or the Alzheimer's Associate of Vermont at 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 7, 2019