Myrna Abbie Gray Whaples



Myrna Abbie Gray Whaples died peacefully on November 5, 2020 at the Franklin Country Rehab Center. She was born at home on September 5, 1934 in Plainfield, CT. She was the second youngest of 9 children. Myrna attended Plainfield Grammar School ('49) and Plainfield High School ('53). She attended the Plainfield (CT) First Congregational Church. Myrna met Donald Whaples when he was home on leave from the Navy during the Korean Conflict. They married seven months later, on her birthday, in 1954. Myrna liked to say she earned her MRS. They began a family in CT. Two years later, Myrna moved to Ellicottville, NY when Don took a job working for the Extension Service. In 1967, Don, Myrna and five children settled into Barre, VT.



Myrna was an active member of the Barre Congregational Church where she participated in their women's group and bible studies. During a brief period of time, she worked in a local bakery. She loved being a stay-at-home wife and mother.



As a child, Myrna learned to sew through 4H and it served her well. She loved picking out patterns and material to make clothing. She created a number of matching Square Dance Outfits for her and Don during their "do-si-do" days. One of Myrna's finest accomplishments was sewing her oldest daughter's wedding gown. Myrna enjoyed embroidery and worked on many a pillowcase or tablecloth.



Myrna appreciated a good book and kept track of the titles. It brought her great joy to pass that book along to someone else who also enjoyed reading.



Myrna was proud to be a Plymouth Colony Descendant. She was a member of the Rebeckah Hastings Chapter of the DAR. While working for Johnson's Bakery, Myrna served as president of the Business Professional Women's Foundation. She and Don were members of the VT 251 motoring club (bonus points if there was a yard sale in town).



Myrna understood the value of staying in touch with people. She did a great job of corresponding with family and friends by writing in her beautiful cursive. Consequently, she received a vast amount of cards and letters back.



Myrna and Don moved to Essex Center in 2007. Don died that year from ALS. Myrna was a remarkable caregiver during that time. She then lived on her own in the apartment next to her youngest daughter. She attended the local Methodist church before moving on to join the United Church of Christ in Colchester. Four years ago, Myrna moved to the Franklin County Rehab Center.



Myrna is survived by her sister, Lena Barry and her husband Phil of CT; 5 Children - Wendy, her husband Miles Scully; Bettie Jo, her husband John Rogers; Larry Whaples, his wife Amanda; Gale, her husband Rick Weld; Walter Whaples, his wife Kristine. Myrna leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at Franklin County Rehab Center for their generosity and "good kind care" during Myrna's stay. There will be no memorial service at this time. If you would like to honor this wonderful woman, you may send a donation to the United Church of Christ, 900 Main Street, Colchester, VT 05446 or the First Congregational Church of Plainfield, 519 Norwich Road, Plainfield, CT 06374.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT.









