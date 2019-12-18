Services
Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel
3351 Scenic Highway 90e
Pensacola, FL 32503
(850) 432-7805
Naida Mae McNally

Naida Mae McNally Obituary
Naida Mae McNally

Pensacola, FL - Naida Mae McNally, beloved wife, mother, nana, great-nana, sister, aunt and friend to many was called to the Lord on Saturday, December 14th, 2019, from the family home in Pensacola, Florida.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Terrence McNally, and their children (and spouses): Teri Lynne Smith (Tim); Kimberly Showalter (Robert); Tiffany Bearden (Daryl); and their grandchildren: Chris McNally, Cory McNally, Brandon McNally, Brittany Barnhill, Amber Neff, Bret Smith, Christina Showalter, Jake Showalter, Nicole Bearden, Gavin McNally, Daphne Bearden, Alyssa Bearden, and many great grandchildren, all of whom call the greater Pensacola area home. Naida also leaves her siblings from Vermont: Hubert Gillespie, Juanita Thomas, Rose Allen, Connie Edwards and Priscilla Lykins, along with many nieces and nephews with whom she fostered special relationships.

Naida was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey McNally (Angela); her grandson, Timm Showalter; her parents, Aloysious Gillespie and Clio Scott Gillespie; and her siblings, Barbara Hughes, Raphael Devino, Maurice Gillespie, and Robert Gillespie.

Naida was born on October 14, 1939, to Aloysious Gillespie and Clio Scott Gillespie in Cambridge, Vermont and graduated from Cambridge High School. In 1961, she and Terrence left their native Lamoille County as newlyweds to begin an extraordinary journey that witnessed them building a wonderful life together. Naida was the heart and soul of the McNally family. They made an extraordinary couple in all facets of their life.

Naida will be remembered fondly by many for a variety of contributions but belief in her faith, dedication to family, and her "keep you on your toes" humor will not fade from the memories of the many that know and love her.

A celebration of her life is scheduled on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Arrangements are being taken care of by Bayview Fisher-Pou Chapel, in Pensacola, FL.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
