Nan Hogan Liberator
Bronx, NY - Nan Hogan Liberator of the Bronx, NY passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, surrounded by her family. Known to most as Bobonne or Nan Mary, she was born on July 17, 1930 in Burlington, VT to Dr. Arthur Rush Hogan, F.A.C.S. and Alberta (Danton) Hogan. She was raised in Burlington, VT by a wonderful Irish family and graduated high school from Mount Saint Mary's Academy, also in Burlington. She later went on to graduate from The College of Mount Saint Vincent, Bronx, NY, following in the footsteps of her beloved mother Alberta. As learned from her parents, she greatly valued education and positive childhood development and eventually became an elementary school teacher. She married William S. Liberator on June 27, 1953 and they raised their family largely in Avon, CT. Furthering her love of children and teaching, she operated Bobonne's Daycare from her home in Avon for twenty years, through which she positively impacted the lives of countless children in the Farmington Valley.
Nan had a great appreciation for the arts, books, politics and classical music. She loved the four seasons in New England and NYC, as well as the sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks of NY as seen for years from the Hogan family homestead, Windy Top, in Vermont. She spent many happy years living in Burlington, Avon and the Bronx. She will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, generosity and deep love of her family; also for her ability to turn every family or holiday celebration into lifelong memories for others; and, for her lifelong practice of remembering the birthdays, graduations and holidays celebrated by those she loved with warm and thoughtful notes and cards--she simply never stopped thinking of the well-being of others. She perfectly exemplified the Irish way of living that you make the most of what you have and, as long as you have loving family nearby, all is good in the world.
A beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and great aunt, Nan is survived by her four children: Paul A. Liberator and his wife Sharyn, and their children Cole (and wife Sheena), Alyx and Rylie; John D. Liberator and his children Joey, Allie (and husband Oscar) and Nick; Grace M. Liberator and her daughter Jennifer; and Ann Jimenez and her husband Luis, and their children Julian and Aidan. She is also survived by her very special great grandchildren Caiden and Lucca; her lifelong Hogan cousins--Walter, John, Marion and Ellen; and, by her sisters in law Cindy Hogan and Dotty Liberator. Finally, she is survived by many friends, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews who also loved her.
Nan was predeceased by her siblings Arthur R. Hogan Jr., Berta Hogan Lennon, John E. Hogan and Joan Joyce, as well as her daughter in law Laurie Liberator and niece Jennifer Hogan.
Memorial services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nan's memory to either The College of Mount Saint Vincent (6301 Riverdale Avenue, Riverdale, NY 10471) or to the New York Botanical Garden (2900 Southern Blvd, Bronx, NY 10458).
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019