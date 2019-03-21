|
|
Nancy A. Kingsbury
- - Nancy A. Kingsbury, 74 , passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.
She was born in Charlotte on Sept. 29, 1944, the daughter of Fred H. And Angeline M. (Default) Terry. She was married to Ray Kingsbury for nearly 50 years and was employed at St. Michael's College for several years. She was a loving wife and a mother to 5 children and her dog, "Sammy". She enjoyed bingo, yard sales, soaps and camping with her family.
Nancy leaves 4 children and spouses: Robert & Val Kingsbury of Wisconsin, Susan & Brian Winegar and Rodney & Erica Kingsbury, all of Colchester and BobbyJoe Kingsbury and partner, Jason Rounds of Grand Isle; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Betty Bovin and Sandra Terry and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Along with her husband Ray, she was predeceased by her daughter, Nancy and several siblings.
Memorial Services will be Held on Friday, Mar. 29 at 10am in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington with interment following in New Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be sent to the , 55 Day Lane, Williston, VT 05495.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019