1/1
Nancy Ann (Superneau) Lavalley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann (Superneau) Lavalley

Colchester - Nancy A. Lavalley, 72, passed away unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6-8 pm at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Sept. 30 at 1 pm in Holy Cross Church, Malletts Bay. Interment will be on Saturday, Oct.3 at 11am in Malletts Bay Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Holy Cross Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Malletts Bay Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home
97 Elmwood Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 864-5682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved