Nancy Ann (Superneau) Lavalley
Colchester - Nancy A. Lavalley, 72, passed away unexpectedly at UVM Medical Center on Sept. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 6-8 pm at Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave., Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Sept. 30 at 1 pm in Holy Cross Church, Malletts Bay. Interment will be on Saturday, Oct.3 at 11am in Malletts Bay Cemetery. Masks and Social Distancing will be required. For a full obituary go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net
