Nancy C. ForguitesSouth Burlington - Nancy C. Forguites, age 90, of South Burlington passed away June 29th, 2020 in Burlington.Nancy is survived by her sons Randall Forguites of Colchester, John and his wife Jackie Forguites of Milton, Kendrick Forguites of Burlington, her daughter Carol Forguites of Burlington, A sister Barbara Townsend of Randolph, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild due in Aug, and many nieces and nephews, especially Judy, Jaska, Marcia, and Robert, may he RIP.She was predeceased by her husband Wilfred "Jack" Forguites in 1994 and a son in-law Richard Tahair and daughter in-law Patricia Forguites.A service will be held in Burlington July 9, at St Marks Church North Avenue, at 1 PM with a reception following.On Friday July 10, a Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at St Mary's Church in Brandon at 10 AM, with Burial following in St Mary's cemetery in Brandon.Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.