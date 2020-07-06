1/1
Nancy C. Forguites
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy C. Forguites

South Burlington - Nancy C. Forguites, age 90, of South Burlington passed away June 29th, 2020 in Burlington.

Nancy is survived by her sons Randall Forguites of Colchester, John and his wife Jackie Forguites of Milton, Kendrick Forguites of Burlington, her daughter Carol Forguites of Burlington, A sister Barbara Townsend of Randolph, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild due in Aug, and many nieces and nephews, especially Judy, Jaska, Marcia, and Robert, may he RIP.

She was predeceased by her husband Wilfred "Jack" Forguites in 1994 and a son in-law Richard Tahair and daughter in-law Patricia Forguites.

A service will be held in Burlington July 9, at St Marks Church North Avenue, at 1 PM with a reception following.

On Friday July 10, a Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at St Mary's Church in Brandon at 10 AM, with Burial following in St Mary's cemetery in Brandon.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.

millerandketchamfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home - Brandon
26 Franklin Street
Brandon, VT 05733
(802) 247-5704
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved