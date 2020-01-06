|
Nancy Chandler Boardman
South Burlington - Nancy Chandler Boardman passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 3, 2020.
Nancy was born November 13, 1932 in Worcester, MA, the daughter of Frank A. Chandler and Katherine Gorman Chandler. She grew up in Worcester and attended Worcester Prep and Mary A. Burnham Finishing School. She graduated from Wheelock College with a BA in Education in 1954. During her professional career, Nancy was a special education teacher.
During her life, Nancy pursued a variety of interests. Nancy loved tennis and founded the Rice Memorial High School Women's Tennis Team in 1973. Under her guidance they were State Champions in 1980. Always wanting to give back to her community, Nancy volunteered for Meals on Wheels, the UVM Medical Center and The Stern Center.
One of the many gifts Nancy possessed was her ability to connect with others. She met a friend wherever she went. She had an incredible capacity for empathy, kindness, compassion, coupled with a wicked sense of humor. She leaves behind a beloved community of friends at Surfside Club in Naples, FL. Her greatest love was her family. She was the best mother, grandmother and great-mother and we all will miss our special relationship with her.
Left behind to cherish Nancy's memory are her children and their spouses, Carla B. Smalling and C. Kent Smalling of Essex Junction, Kevin M. Boardman of So. Burlington, and Jody B. Nash and Tim B. Nash of Hingham, MA; seven grandchildren, Chandler (Matt) Sullivan, Jordan (Aaron) Gilman, Tyler Boardman, Kate Boardman, and Hannah, Sophie, and Lucy Nash; four great-grandchildren, Tucker, Piper, and Grady Sullivan and Henry Gilman.
Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Boardman Sr., her son Robert E. Boardman, Jr. and her sister Joanne Barnatchez.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to one of the two organizations that meant a great deal to Nancy: McClure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Road in Colchester, VT 05446 and Cardinal Cushing Centers, Attn: Jansi Chandler, 405 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339, an organization that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.
A Funeral Mass will be held to celebrate Nancy on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Holy Cross Church in Colchester, VT at 11 AM. Calling hours will be at the church from 9:30-10:30 am.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Corbin and Palmer, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction.
Online condolences can be shared at: corbinandpalmer.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020