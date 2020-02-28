|
Nancy Gerace
Burlington - Nancy Gerace 77, of Burlington passed away on February 26, 2020 at the UVM Medical Center
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 12:00 (noon) at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences and to read the full obituary.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020