Services
Hafey Funeral Service & Cremation
494 Belmont Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
(413) 734-4508
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hafey Funeral Service & Cremation
494 Belmont Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hafey Funeral Service & Cremation
494 Belmont Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Hafey Funeral Service & Cremation
494 Belmont Avenue
Springfield, MA 01108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Holowitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Terrien) Holowitz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy (Terrien) Holowitz Obituary
Nancy (Terrien) Holowitz

Springfield, MA - Nancy (Terrien) Holowitz, 80, beloved wife of 61 years of Jack Holowitz, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 25, in the comfort of her own home in Springfield, MA with her loving family at her side. Nancy along with her husband, Jack, are professional photographers and together for over 55 years have owned and operated Holowitz Photography in Springfield, MA. Nancy leaves behind her loving husband, Jack, of Springfield, MA; and children, Tony Holowitz and his wife, Hillary Wright, of Arlington, MA, Sandy Parmentier and her husband, Jerry, of Springfield, MA, and Kim Parmentier and her husband, David, of Bedford, MA; sisters, Betty Holton of Winooski, VT, Joanne Wolff of CA, and Marilyn Kelly of AZ; brother, Richard Terrien of Burlington, VT; six cherished grandchildren, Justin and his partner, Gretchen, Chelsea and her partner, Xavier, Sr., John, Matthew, Brian, and Theo; and four great-grandchildren, Lilly, Xavier, Burton, and Donovan. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Bob Terrien. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, Nov. 1, for visitation for Nancy from 4-7 p.m. and Sat, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a funeral home service starting at 11 a.m. at Hafey Springfield Chapels, 494 Belmont Avenue., Springfield, MA 01108. Nancy's burial will be private. For further information please visit www.hafeyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hafey Funeral Service & Cremation
Download Now