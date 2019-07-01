|
Nancy Hunt
Middlebury - Nancy Mackenzie Witherell, born in Middlebury, Vermont on October 9, 1934, daughter of Stuart and Jessie (Irons) Witherell passed away on June 12, 2019. She attended Cornwall Elementary School #2, Middlebury grade school, and graduated from Middlebury High school in 1952. As a student, Nancy was nominated by her classmates and faculty to attend the 1951 Girls State in Montpelier. The selection is made on the basis of leadership, cooperation, courtesy, honesty, citizenship, and sportsmanship.
She was active in the Drama Club, High School Band, and Chorus. Nancy entered Mary Fletcher Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1955. Her nursing career started at Hartford Hospital, CT then Porter Hospital, Middlebury, VT.
Nancy was a C.A.R, D.A.R and a past member of the Colonial Dames of VT.
Nancy was the wife of G. Peter Hunt; they were married April 9, 1960, in Cornwall, VT. After marriage, they moved to Long Island, NY where she worked at Booth Memorial Hospital and continued nurses training in Nassau County.
An active member of Cornwall Congregational Church, VT, the First Congregational Church of Holliston, MA and the First Congregational Church in Essex Junction, VT. In her 29 years in Holliston, she was involved in the bell choir, active in the senior center, Chairwoman of the Holliston Salvation Army for six years and volunteered for the American Red Cross. She spent her last 12 years of nursing working in a medical office in Holliston, MA. Following retirement, she enjoyed being a caregiver to many Holliston seniors.
In retirement, Nancy was very active in the First Congregational Church of Essex Junction VT, where she was part of the Bell Choir, Call 2 Care, and a knitting group that made prayer shawls for new families and community members in need. She volunteered at the University of Vermont Medical Center and helped raise her grandchildren, Julia and Danny, over many after-school afternoons.
She loved all types of crafts; quilting, knitting, rug braiding, needlepoint, and much more. Her family enjoys many of her crafty creations to this day.
She is survived by her son Ronald Hunt, wife Cara Feldman-Hunt, granddaughter Julia and grandson Daniel of Williston, VT, her son Scott Hunt, wife Sarah, grandson Taylor, granddaughters Rachel & Addie of Holliston, MA, as well as her two sisters, Susan Julian and Sarah Witherell Hildebrand and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister Ellen Harding in 1978, brother Charles Witherell in 2003 and husband G. Peter Hunt in 2016.
A funeral service is scheduled for August 10, 2019, at 12:30 pm at First Congregational Church of Essex Junction, 1 Church Street, Essex Junction, Vermont. Their will be a burial service afterwards at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 256 Ranney Rd, Stockbridge, VT. A gathering will follow at the Stockbridge Meeting House, 97 Maplewood Drive - Common Road Stockbridge, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation in Nancy's Honor, http://act.alz.org/goto/NancyHunt.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 1, 2019