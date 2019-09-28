|
|
Nancy Jean (Gorton) Bessette
Montgomery Center - Nancy Jean Bessette, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at McClure-Miller Respite House.
She was born in Burlington on Feb. 7, 1946, the only child of Richard and Harriet (Weeks) Gorton. She will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and wildlife, reading, gardening and being part of the Red Hat Society.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, John Bessette, her daughter, Michelle, her son, Rick and wife, Christa, her father, Richard and partner, Ellie; her best friends: Betty, Elene and Susan and many special family members and friends.
Nancy was predeceased by her mother, Harriet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McClure-Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier, Burlington.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 28, 2019