Nancy K. Reed
Essex Junction - Nancy Kathleen Reed, 93, of Essex Junction, died on January 14, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on April 11, 1926, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Antonella Katherine and Leo John Beckman. Nancy Kathleen Beckman was married to Charles Ronald Reed on January 4, 1947. Charles and Nancy Reed later became parents to six (6) children. Nancy was predeceased by her husband in 1975 and is survived by four sons and one daughter, T. Michael Reed (Lois Ann), Manheim, PA, Kathleen A. Czerpak (Alexander), Clifton Park, NY, Daniel R. Reed (Tracy), Essex Junction, VT, John P. Reed (Rosalie), Georgia, VT, and William F. Reed (Mona), Mechanicsville, VA. Nancy was also predeceased by her son, Charles L. Reed (Susan), Hatfield, PA in 1996. One of seven children, Nancy's sister, Patricia Jansen, also survives her. Nancy was dearly loved by 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. She was also predeceased by her dear friend, William (Bill) Thomas. To know Nancy was to love her.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 17, at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Junction from 5:00 - 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating Nancy's life, will be held at Holy Family Church, Essex Junction, on Saturday, January 18, at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020