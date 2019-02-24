|
|
Nancy L. McCann
Burlington - Nancy L. McCann, 64, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb 16th 2019 in Bennington.
She was born in Burlington on March 1st 1954, the daughter of Donald and Catherine ( Rogers) McCann.
She leaves her brothers: Patrick and Michael McCann of burlington and Timothy McCann of Albaugh; her sister, Kathy McCann of Colchester and her family dogs: Yankee and Bear along with extended family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday Feb. 26th at 10 am in the Cathedral of St.Joseph. Spring internment will be held in Ressurection Park, South Burlington.
A heart felt thank you is extended to Crecent Manor Nursing Home in Bennington and the Howard Center for all the years of dedication to Nancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chittenden Humane Society, 142 Kindness Ct. So. Burlington 05403 or Howard Center, 208 Flynn Ave, Suite 3j Burlington Vt, 05401.
Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019