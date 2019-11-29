|
|
Nancy L. Orcutt
St. Albans - Nancy (Lindkamp) Orcutt, 76, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Wednesday November 27, 2019 at home after a long illness. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home - Fairfax Chapel with a funeral service starting at 6:00 p.m. with Chaplain Michael Ellis officiating. Please visit awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019