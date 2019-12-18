Resources
Nancy Lang Hazen

Nancy Lang Hazen, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 12, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne.

She is survived by her children, Holly Allen and her husband David of Peterborough, NH, Jean Lawrance of Jeffersonville, Arlington Hazen II and his wife Susan of Essex, and Allison Hazen of South Burlington.

A memorial Service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Congregational Church 24 South Street South Hero, VT 05486.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to C.I.D.E.R. P.O. Box 13 South Hero, VT 05486 in Nancy's memory.

A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
