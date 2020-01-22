|
Nancy Lee (Clark) Marrier, of Burlington. Vt. passed away January 20, 2020, at the age of 85. She was born March 9, 1934 in Richford, Vt., the daughter of Edson and Della (Derby) Clark. She graduated from Richford H.S. and Albany Business College. She was employed at G.E. where she met and married Richard Marrier Sr. on May 28, 1954, and was married for 37 years until his passing in 1991. She retired from U.V.M. Extension Services after 25 years of dedicated service. She is survived by her five children, Richard & Cynthia (Mannings) Marrier of Deltona, Fl., Valerie & Stewart Chalmers of St. Albans, Vt., Pamela & Geoff Ahlgren of Versailles, Ky., Sharon Marrier of Burlington, Vt., and A. Clark Marrier & Heather Newcomb of Burlington, Vt., six Grandcildren, Erin (Chalmers) & Shawn Bosely, Jeffrey & Sam (Welch) Chalmers, Carla (Marrier) & Jason Bouck, Catherine Marrier & Dino Gosto, Thomas Marrier & Michelle Duffy, Michelle Marrier & Rob Amodei and ten Great Grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband and her brother William Clark. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She is generally accepted as the best mother on the planet and she will be sorely missed by all. We love you Mom!
Visiting hours will take place on Sunday January 26, 2020 from 2:00 until 4:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Monday January 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Christ the King Catholic Church on Locust St. in Burlington. Burial will follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. Donations may be made to in her name.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020