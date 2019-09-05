|
|
Nancy Maynard Norris
Manchester - Nancy Maynard Norris died peacefully on August 18th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Flushing, New York on October 5th, 1925. After marrying Allan Turnbull Norris on July 22nd, 1956, they moved to Ruxton, MD where they raised their family and Nancy began her lifelong commitment to volunteer work. In 1981, Nancy and Allan moved to Vermont and opened The Little Lodge at Dorset, which they ran happily for 17 years. Nancy spent the last 7 years enjoying living at Equinox Village in Manchester, VT.
She is survived by her son, Allan T. Norris, Jr. and his wife Linda of South Burlington, VT, daughters Susan Norris-Berry and her husband John Berry of Newark, OH, and Laura Norris and her husband Jones Deady of Underhill, VT, and her grandchildren Ashley and Kimberly Norris, Ryland, JK and Grayson Berry, Tucker and Dakota Deady. A memorial service will be held at The United Church of Dorset on September 14th, 2019 at 12:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Manchester Food Cupboard or The in care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Services, PO Box 885, Manchester Center, Vermont 05255. To send personal condolences, please visit: www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 5, 2019